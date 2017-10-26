Taco Bell giving away a free taco on Nov. 1 in 'Steal a Base, St - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Taco Bell giving away a free taco on Nov. 1 in 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' deal

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

As the World Series gets underway with the LA Dodgers and the Houston Astros having won a game each, Taco Bell is hoping to cash in on the excitement and is giving away free tacos during their annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" giveaway.

Cameron Maybin, the Astros outfielder, helped fill the bellies of Americans after he stole second base during game 2 Wednesday night.

But enough of that - how do you "steal" your free taco?

On November 1, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from the Bell (at participating locations, of course.)

Get more details on Taco Bell's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.