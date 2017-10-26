Taco Bell giving away a free taco on Nov. 1 in 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' deal

As the World Series gets underway with the LA Dodgers and the Houston Astros having won a game each, Taco Bell is hoping to cash in on the excitement and is giving away free tacos during their annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" giveaway.

Cameron Maybin, the Astros outfielder, helped fill the bellies of Americans after he stole second base during game 2 Wednesday night.

But enough of that - how do you "steal" your free taco?

On November 1, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from the Bell (at participating locations, of course.)

Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m.



No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017