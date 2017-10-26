Taco Bell giving away a free taco on Nov. 1 in 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' deal

As the World Series gets underway with the LA Dodgers and the Houston Astros having won a game each, Taco Bell is hoping to cash in on the excitement and is giving away free tacos during their annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" giveaway.
Cameron Maybin, the Astros outfielder, helped fill the bellies of Americans after he stole second base during game 2 Wednesday night.
But enough of that - how do you "steal" your free taco?
On November 1, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from the Bell (at participating locations, of course.)
