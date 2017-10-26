Chemicals found in Ringgold water system - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chemicals found in Ringgold water system

By WRCB Staff

Ringgold city officials are alerting residents about chemicals found in the city's drinking water.

Water from the Ringgold water system tested positive for high levels of Haloacetic acids for four quarters that ended in June. The chemical is formed through the disinfecting process of drinking water.

A letter from the city says the water is still safe to drink, despite the chemicals found.

Officials say this situation is not an emergency, but drinking the water for many years could increase someone's risk of getting cancer. 

The water company has not given a definite timeline of when the issue will be fixed, but they say it should happen within the next few months.

