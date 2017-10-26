Residents getting calls from scammers pretending to be from Geor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCAM ALERT

Residents getting calls from scammers pretending to be from Georgia Power

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Dade County Sheriff's Office says they have received complaints from residents who've been called by people claiming to be a local power company.

The caller claims to be from Georgia Power, and tells the recipient they have 30 minutes to send them money, or the power to their home with be disconnected.

If you receive one of these calls, authorities remind residents to not pay or share personal information with the caller.

They also advise that you should immediately hang up and contact Georgia Power via the phone number listed on your bill to verify the status of your account.

