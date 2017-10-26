Dirty prep areas, hand towels fail Chinese restaurant

This week, we have one failure to report in Hamilton County.

China Gourmet on Browns Ferry Road came in with a 64. That is a failing score and requires a follow-up inspection within 10 days. The inspector says the reasons include numerous non-food surfaces dirty throughout the kitchen and prep areas, wet/soiled wiping cloths stored on working surfaces, food not properly covered or protected, along with employees using common, shared towels to dry hands, clean dishes stored on dirty surfaces.

Hamilton County School Cafeterias

95 Chattanooga School of the Arts and Sciences 865 E. 3rd St.

97 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Rd.

97 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Rd.

98 Soddy Daisy Junior High School 200 Turner Rd.

98 Daisy Elementary 620 Sequoyah Access Rd.

98 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 37th Street

99 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.

99 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Rd.

99 Sequoyah High School 9517 W. Ridge Trail Rd.

99 Snowhill Elementary 9042 Career Lane

100 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Rd.

100 Wallace A. Smith 5971 Hunter Rd.

100 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Rd.

100 Tyner Middle School 6837 Tyner Rd.

100 Sale Creek Middle High School 211 Patterson Rd.

100 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl

100 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd.

Hamilton County School Facilities

87 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Rd.

88 Soddy Daisy Junior High School 200 Turner Rd.

92 Eastlake Academy 2700 E. 34th St.

92 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 37th Street

94 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Rd.

94 Sale Creek Middle High School 211 Patterson Rd.

94 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd.

95 Snowhill Elementary 9042 Career Lane

96 Tyner Middle School 6837 Tyner Rd.

97 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Rd.

97 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.

97 Chattanooga School of the Arts and Sciences 865 E. 3rd St.

98 Wallace A. Smith 5971 Hunter Rd.

98 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl

100 Chattanooga Charter School 5600 Brainerd Rd.

Hamilton County Restaurants

89 Sawasdee 4008 St. Elmo Avenue

90 Checker's 4348 Ringgold Road

91 Krystal 2304 E. 23rd Street

92 El Metate 3 9332 Dayton Pike

93 Thai Esan 4330 Ringgold Road

94 Momo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike

94 Bea's Restaurant 4500 Dodds Avenue

94 Hardee's 9398 Rero Drive

95 Hennens 193 Chestnut Street

95 Hooter's Restaurant 5912 Brainerd Road

96 Terra Mae 120 E. 10th Street

96 Pinkberry 815 Chestnut Street

96 Sbarro 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

96 Krystal 5401 Brainerd Road

97 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse Highway 153

97 Chop House 2011 Gunbarrel Road

98 Bar Louie 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue

98 Baskin Robbins 6990 East Brainerd Road

98 Pizza Hut 6218 Hixson Pike

99 Dunkin Donuts 627 Signal Mountain Road

99 Moe's 1820 Gunbarrel Road

99 Olive Garden 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Wendy's 7655 East Brainerd Road

100 O'Charley's 2340 Shallowford Village Drive

100 Uncle Larry's 8210 Apison Pike

100 Arby's 7314 Shallowford Road

100 KFC 7428 East Brainerd Road

100 Il Primo 9436 Bradmore Lane

100 Chuck-E-Cheese 22 Northgate Park

Catoosa County

100 Lake Winnepesauka Carrousel, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview

100 Lake Winnepesauka Catering, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview

100 Lake Winnepesauka Ferris Wheel Foods, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview

100 Lake Winnepesauka Pizza Cafe, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview

100 Lake Winnepesauka Showboat/Dippin Dots 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview

Murray County

96 Fort Mountain State Park, Highway 52 E, Chatsworth

Walker County

82 Crossroads, 9157 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga

90 Sonic Drive In, 820 Chickamauga Ave, Rossville

100 Taco Bell, 902 N Main Street, Lafayette

100 Tree Top Hideaway, 576 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

Whitfield County