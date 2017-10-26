Dirty prep areas, hand towels fail Chinese restaurant

This week, we have one failure to report in Hamilton County.
China Gourmet on Browns Ferry Road came in with a 64. That is a failing score and requires a follow-up inspection within 10 days. The inspector says the reasons include numerous non-food surfaces dirty throughout the kitchen and prep areas, wet/soiled wiping cloths stored on working surfaces, food not properly covered or protected, along with employees using common, shared towels to dry hands, clean dishes stored on dirty surfaces.
Hamilton County School Cafeterias
- 95 Chattanooga School of the Arts and Sciences 865 E. 3rd St.
- 97 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Rd.
- 97 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Rd.
- 98 Soddy Daisy Junior High School 200 Turner Rd.
- 98 Daisy Elementary 620 Sequoyah Access Rd.
- 98 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 37th Street
- 99 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.
- 99 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Rd.
- 99 Sequoyah High School 9517 W. Ridge Trail Rd.
- 99 Snowhill Elementary 9042 Career Lane
- 100 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Rd.
- 100 Wallace A. Smith 5971 Hunter Rd.
- 100 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Rd.
- 100 Tyner Middle School 6837 Tyner Rd.
- 100 Sale Creek Middle High School 211 Patterson Rd.
- 100 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl
- 100 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd.
Hamilton County School Facilities
- 87 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Rd.
- 88 Soddy Daisy Junior High School 200 Turner Rd.
- 92 Eastlake Academy 2700 E. 34th St.
- 92 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 37th Street
- 94 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Rd.
- 94 Sale Creek Middle High School 211 Patterson Rd.
- 94 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd.
- 95 Snowhill Elementary 9042 Career Lane
- 96 Tyner Middle School 6837 Tyner Rd.
- 97 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Rd.
- 97 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.
- 97 Chattanooga School of the Arts and Sciences 865 E. 3rd St.
- 98 Wallace A. Smith 5971 Hunter Rd.
- 98 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl
- 100 Chattanooga Charter School 5600 Brainerd Rd.
Hamilton County Restaurants
- 89 Sawasdee 4008 St. Elmo Avenue
- 90 Checker's 4348 Ringgold Road
- 91 Krystal 2304 E. 23rd Street
- 92 El Metate 3 9332 Dayton Pike
- 93 Thai Esan 4330 Ringgold Road
- 94 Momo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike
- 94 Bea's Restaurant 4500 Dodds Avenue
- 94 Hardee's 9398 Rero Drive
- 95 Hennens 193 Chestnut Street
- 95 Hooter's Restaurant 5912 Brainerd Road
- 96 Terra Mae 120 E. 10th Street
- 96 Pinkberry 815 Chestnut Street
- 96 Sbarro 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 96 Krystal 5401 Brainerd Road
- 97 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse Highway 153
- 97 Chop House 2011 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Bar Louie 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 98 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue
- 98 Baskin Robbins 6990 East Brainerd Road
- 98 Pizza Hut 6218 Hixson Pike
- 99 Dunkin Donuts 627 Signal Mountain Road
- 99 Moe's 1820 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Olive Garden 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Wendy's 7655 East Brainerd Road
- 100 O'Charley's 2340 Shallowford Village Drive
- 100 Uncle Larry's 8210 Apison Pike
- 100 Arby's 7314 Shallowford Road
- 100 KFC 7428 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Il Primo 9436 Bradmore Lane
- 100 Chuck-E-Cheese 22 Northgate Park
Catoosa County
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka Carrousel, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka Catering, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka Ferris Wheel Foods, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka Pizza Cafe, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka Showboat/Dippin Dots 1730 Lakeview Drive, Lakeview
Murray County
- 96 Fort Mountain State Park, Highway 52 E, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 82 Crossroads, 9157 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga
- 90 Sonic Drive In, 820 Chickamauga Ave, Rossville
- 100 Taco Bell, 902 N Main Street, Lafayette
- 100 Tree Top Hideaway, 576 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Whitfield County
- 96 Baja Coop 222 N Hamilton St, Dalton
- 96 Common Ground Coffee Shop 510 S Tibbs Rd, Dalton
- 94 Dalton Place Senior Living 1300 W Waugh St, Dalton
- 94 Dalton/Whitfield Senior Center 302 Cappes St, Dalton
- 98 Fortune Cookie Chinese Restaurant 801 E Walnut Ave, Ste J, Dalton
- 93 Las Margaritas Mexican Bar & Grill, 816 Walnut Square Blvd, Dalton
- 84 Micion Es Tu Salud 901 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 94 More Than Greens 113 W King St, Dalton
- 95 O'Charley's 1520 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 89 Schlotzsky's Deli 1325 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 94 Subway 2709 Chattanooga Rd, Rocky Face
- 83 Tacos y Guisados' - Mary's 101 W Walnut Ave, Ste 19, Dalton
- 82 Tijuana's 2 Mexican Restaurant 2311 Chattanooga Road, Dalton