Erlanger sues Walker County for $9 million dollar debt

Erlanger sues Walker County for $9 million dollar debt

By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA

Erlanger has filed a lawsuit asking Walker County to pay the almost 9 million dollars it owes the hospital as soon as possible.

The county is already some $70 million dollars in debt overall. 

They do have a plan in place to pay down the debt owed to Erlanger over a three-year time span.

Erlanger helped to keep Hutcheson Medical Center open for a short time. 

Sole Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield will hold a news conference later today, and Channel 3 will be there to bring you updates.
           

