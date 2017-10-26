Erlanger sues Walker County for $9 million dollar debt

Erlanger has filed a lawsuit asking Walker County to pay the almost 9 million dollars it owes the hospital as soon as possible.

The county is already some $70 million dollars in debt overall.

They do have a plan in place to pay down the debt owed to Erlanger over a three-year time span.

Erlanger helped to keep Hutcheson Medical Center open for a short time.

Sole Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield will hold a news conference later today, and Channel 3 will be there to bring you updates.

