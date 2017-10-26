GA police find elderly woman's body decomposed in bed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA police find elderly woman's body decomposed in bed

DECATUR, GA (AP) - Police say the decomposed body of an 88-year-old woman has been found in her bed.

The property manager at Emory Square in Decatur says he hadn't received a rent payment for Elizabeth Stewart in three months.

WSB-TV reports he went to serve an eviction notice Friday and said the door was chained. DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says the manager contacted police and Stewart's body was found inside, covered by a sheet and towel over her head. The medical examiner says the woman died of natural causes.

The county sheriff's office late Tuesday arrested Stewart's nephew, 37-year-old Charles Peters, of Decatur, for not reporting her death. Peters, who shared the home with Stewart, was later released. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

