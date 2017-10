UPDATE: Highway 58 between Smith Road and Thomas Lane has reopened following a crash Thursday morning.

Officials ask that motorists proceed with caution when driving through the area.

PREVIOUS STORY: A portion of Highway 58 is shut down Thursday morning due to an accident involving a car and a utility pole with wires down.

Officials say the closure is between Smith Road and Thomas Lane.

All drivers are urged to avoid the area, as no vehicles are being let through at this time.

Alternate routes are Birchwood Pike and Ooltewah Georgetown Road.

