Warming through Friday, rain and a cool down this weekend

Good Thursday. After a chilly start that prompted Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in the Blue Ridge Mtns., we will see quite the warm up this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with skies remaining mostly sunny.

Friday will be a bit more mild with temps ranging from 47 in the morning, and warming to a picture perfect 72 in the afternoon. Clouds will build in late Friday with rain showers developing late Friday night.

Saturday we will have rain showers through morning and early afternoon. The rain will taper off and most of the afternoon will be cool and blustery with temps in the low 50s. Rainfall amounts through Saturday will range from .5" to 1".

Sunday will be, how shall I say...cold. We will start out with temps in the mid to upper 30s. The afternoon will be blustery with highs only in the low 50s and winds from the north at 10-15 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will sport chilly mornings in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be sunny both days, and we can expect temps dropping through the 50s as the kids are trick-or-treating Tuesday evening.

David Karnes

THURSDAY