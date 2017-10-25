Angel Tree applications now open

With less than nine weeks until Christmas, the Holiday Season is quickly approaching and many local families are in need of material assistance. To meet this need, The Salvation Army is in the midst of its Christmas outreach programs. Angel Tree Registration for our local children and seniors has officially started. Applications for the 2017 Angel Tree program will be taken Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM until November 3rd. The Salvation Army is expecting long lines as need is great.

Families at or below the poverty line with children 12 years of age or younger and seniors 60 years of age and older are invited to register for our Angel Tree Program. Through the generosity of o\donors, the Angel Tree provides much needed clothing, toys and other crucial items to qualified participants.

In Chattanooga, folks can register at 5001 Covington Street, off of Rossville Boulevard, 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on above dates.

In Cleveland, folks can register by appointment only, by calling 423-308-3467.

For more information, including documentation required for registration, families in need should call 423-756-1023 or visit www.csarmy.org .

Volunteers are invited to join the ranks and assist staff with the Angel Tree Program as well as our other seasonal efforts. Volunteers may assist at Angel Tree tables in the mall, and serve as bell ringers in order to raise money for ministries which meet the emotional, physical and spiritual needs of local residents. Additionally, volunteers may fill stockings with everyday essentials for seniors or fill backpacks for local homeless.

Donations may be made online at www.csarmy.org , by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or by mail to: The Salvation Army, 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37403. For additional information please call 423-756-1023.