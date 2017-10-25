Suspect arrested for pulling gun on East Ridge officer

A man who East Ridge police say pulled a gun on an officer after running him off the road Wednesday evening has been arrested.

It started on Fountain Avenue when the suspect ran an East Ridge officer off the road.

Assistant Chief Stan Allen tells Channel 3, the suspect pulled a gun on the officer after running him off the road. Chief Allen says the officer pulled his gun in return.

Allen says the suspect drove off from the scene but officers were able to get the suspect's home on Parkdale Avenue off Brainerd Road, by using his tag number.

Chattanooga police also responded to the scene, along with SWAT team members as a precaution.

Allen says the suspect was arrested and a search warrant was obtained to find the gun the suspect pointed at the East Ridge officer.

The weapon was eventually found.

The names of the suspect and officer have not been released.

