Tonya Craft celebrates launch of consulting firm in Chattanooga

Former North Georgia kindergarten teacher Tonya Craft hosted a launch party for her new consulting firm Wednesday night.

She made national headlines after she was acquitted of child molestation charges in May of 2010.

Tonya Craft says this is something she's been working on for a while.

Family and friends helped her celebrate the launch of "Tonya Craft Consulting" at the Hunter Art Museum.

During the celebration, Craft had an open conversation with her guests about the charges she faced seven years ago. She also talked about her future plans.

Craft says through her consulting firm she plans to fight for the truth no matter what side it falls on.

"I want to fight for people that are falsely accused, but I also want to fight for children because I'm concerned about my case and it having negative implications for people that really have been abused," Craft tells Channel 3. "I don't want them to not come forward."

Craft says this is not the end for her. She tells Channel 3, she's working on creating a documentary series about her case.

Her goal is to educate people about the effects of being falsely and the reality abuse victims truly face.

Craft will host an open house at her office in the Edney Innovation Center for local attorney's on Friday.