UPDATE: Domestic disorder on Gadd Road ends with arrest

HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

A domestic disorder in Hixson that prompted Chattanooga police to call in the SWAT team ended peacefully Wednesday night.

It began shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Gadd Road.

Police spokesman Rob Simmons says a man, whose name has not been released, locked himself in the home and will not come out, following a domestic disorder.

Simmons says as a precaution on-duty SWAT officers responded to the home in case they were needed.

Negotiators were also called to the scene to talk the man out of the home.

Our crew at the scene says the man eventually surrendered and was taken into police custody.

