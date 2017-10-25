John Kelly, Will Ignont suspended after marijuana found followin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

John Kelly, Will Ignont suspended after marijuana found following traffic stop

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game following their marijuana run in with Knoxville police per a statement from Tennessee Head Football Coach Butch Jones.

Butch Jones said, "John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night. Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable."

