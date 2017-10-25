John Kelly, Will Ignont suspended after marijuana found following traffic stop

John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game following their marijuana run in with Knoxville police per a statement from Tennessee Head Football Coach Butch Jones.

Butch Jones said, "John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night. Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable."

