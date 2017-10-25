Have questions about the Senior Tax Freeze?

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
The City of Chattanooga’s Treasurer’s Office will hold three sessions at community centers to help senior citizens fill out applications for the senior property tax freeze. The Senior Tax Freeze was approved by the City Council in September of 2017.
October 30, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- North River Senior Center
- 1009 Executive Dr. #102
November 9, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Eastgate Senior Center
- 5600 Brainerd Road
November 15, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- John A. Patten YFD Center
- 3202 Kellys Ferry Road.
For more information about eligibility and the Chattanooga Senior Property Tax Freeze, visit http://www.chattanooga.gov/finance/treasury-division/property-tax-freeze-and-relief-programs or see the attached flyer.
