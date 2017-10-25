Have questions about the Senior Tax Freeze?

The City of Chattanooga’s Treasurer’s Office will hold three sessions at community centers to help senior citizens fill out applications for the senior property tax freeze. The Senior Tax Freeze was approved by the City Council in September of 2017.

October 30, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

North River Senior Center

1009 Executive Dr. #102

November 9, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Eastgate Senior Center

5600 Brainerd Road

November 15, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

John A. Patten YFD Center

3202 Kellys Ferry Road.

READ MORE | Chattanooga Senior Property Tax Freeze

?

WHAT: The City of Chattanooga’s Treasurer’s Office will hold three sessions at community centers to help senior citizens fill out applications for the senior property tax freeze. Mayor Andy Berke announced the tax freeze in August, which was approved by the City Council in September of this year. Chattanooga’s participation in the Senior Tax Freeze Program will enhance quality of life and increase financial security for senior citizens.

WHEN & WHERE:

Oct. 30, 2017 from 12 - 2 PM

North River Senior Center

1009 Executive Dr # 102

Nov. 9, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM

Eastgate Senior Center

5600 Brainerd Rd.

Nov. 15, 2017 from 12 - 2 PM

John A. Patten YFD Center

3202 Kellys Ferry Rd.

For more information about eligibility and the Chattanooga Senior Property Tax Freeze, visit http://www.chattanooga.gov/finance/treasury-division/property-tax-freeze-and-relief-programs or see the attached flyer.

###

?