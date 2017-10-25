John Kelly, Will Ignont cited after marijuana found following tr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

John Kelly, Will Ignont cited after marijuana found following traffic stop, per report

By Knoxville News Sentinel
John Kelly (left) and Will Ignont. Knoxville News Sentinel photos John Kelly (left) and Will Ignont. Knoxville News Sentinel photos
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

Tennessee's starting running back John Kelly and backup linebacker Will Ignont were cited after marijuana was found in a vehicle they were in following a traffic stop near 11th Street on Tuesday night, according to a WATE report. The news station reported that Kelly was driving and Ignont was the passenger.

Kelly was cited for misdemeanor drug possession, not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance, and Ignont was cited for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, according to WATE.

"We are aware of the incident and we are looking into it," UT team spokesman Zach Stipe said in a statement. "There will be no further comment at this time."

