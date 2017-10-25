UPDATE: At least 4 Woodmore civil suits have settled

UPDATE: As Channel 3 first reported in August, Hamilton County’s Circuit Court Clerk has confirmed at least four civil lawsuits have been settled in connection to the deadly 2016 Woodmore Elementary bus crash.



Two of the lawsuits were settled in court and the terms of those settlements are private.



One lawsuit was filed by Misti Nash for the death of her child, Zoie Nash. Another suit was filed by Natasha Smith for the death of Zyanna Harris.



Two other lawsuits were filed by Alexandrya Frazier and Barbara Echols on behalf of their children Tanasia Williams and Samuel Hale. Both of those students survived the crash.



The settlement for Echols covers medical costs and an additional $20,000. The settlement for Frazier also covers medical costs and an additional $9,750. The plaintiffs plan to use the additional funds for attorney fees.



Several lawsuits are still pending in the court system.



