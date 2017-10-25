Times Free Press holds job fair - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Times Free Press holds job fair

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Times Free Press is hosting a job fair today from 9:00am to 3:00pm with dozens of local businesses on hand.

The Times Free Press is located at 400 E. 11th St. in downtown Chattanooga.

Applicants can register in advance at www.timesfreepress.com/jobfair and will be eligible to win a $250 door prize. 

Attendees are encouraged to arrive prepared to interview, dressed professionally and with extra, updated resumes.

Employers hiring at the job fair include:

  • Coca-Cola Co.
  • Denso
  • Southern Champion Tray
  • Pilgrim's Pride
  • Koch Foods
  • Chattanooga Times Free Press
  • Integrity Staffing Solutions
  • Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services
  • Tennessee Department of Corrections
  • Liberty National Life Insurance Co.
  • Schnellecke Logistics
  • Resource MFG
  • Hamilton Long Term Care
  • Walden Security
  • Wilkins Research Services
  • Adecco
  • ViaTek
  • Schneider National
  • Belhaven University
  • At Home Healthcare
  • Trojan Labor
  • Bethel University
  • Peyton's Southeastern
  • Gold Bond
  • Automation Personnel Services
  • Metro Boiler Tube Co.
  • LSO Express
  • Randstad
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Sodexo
  • Parkside

