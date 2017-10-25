Times Free Press holds job fair

The Chattanooga Times Free Press is hosting a job fair today from 9:00am to 3:00pm with dozens of local businesses on hand.

The Times Free Press is located at 400 E. 11th St. in downtown Chattanooga.

Applicants can register in advance at www.timesfreepress.com/jobfair and will be eligible to win a $250 door prize.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive prepared to interview, dressed professionally and with extra, updated resumes.

Employers hiring at the job fair include: