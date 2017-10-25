Police investigating morning shooting at gas station

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting at a Lee Highway gas station Wednesday morning.

Police tell Channel 3 that the victim was grazed by a shot in the Mapco Convenience Store parking lot.

Police are still at the scene, gathering evidence.

Several police at MapCo on Lee Hwy. They are gathered in the far end of the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/l9Qj6mrtwV — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) October 25, 2017

