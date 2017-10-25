Police investigating morning shooting at gas station

Halloween may be good for a little scare for kids, but it can be frightening for parents. Which houses are they visiting? Could they be knocking on the door of a registered sex offender? This app, Life 360 will give parents some peace of mind.More
Halloween may be good for a little scare for kids, but it can be frightening for parents. Which houses are they visiting? Could they be knocking on the door of a registered sex offender? This app, Life 360 will give parents some peace of mind.More
The Chattanooga Times Free Press is hosting a job fair today with dozens of employers.More
The Chattanooga Times Free Press is hosting a job fair today with dozens of employers.More