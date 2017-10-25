Jacket weather all day

Good Wednesday. Keep the jacket on all day. Temps this morning are in the upper 30s and low 40s. This afternoon we will only make it to the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day.

Thursday will start just as chilly with lows near 40. Most folks will be in the mid to upper 30s in the morning. Light winds from the southwest will help to boost temperatures into the mid to upper 60s with skies staying mostly sunny. Friday will be even warmer with lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs making it into the low 70s.

Saturday it is likely we will be dealing with at least some rain through the morning and afternoon hours as a cold front works its way through. Models are varied on how much rain we will see. I think a good expectation at this point would be .5" to 1" widespread. The rain will taper off through the afternoon, and much colder air will settle in. As a matter of fact, we will only climb to 57 Saturday afternoon.

I have been asked frequently when we might see the first frost of the season. I think Sunday would be a good bet for that. Sunday morning temps will be in the low to mid-30s widespread. Highs will stay in the low 50s Sunday.

Heading into Halloween we will see cool, dry weather staying with us. Monday temps will range from 33 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon. Tuesday (Halloween) we start at 37 in the morning with a high of 64 later in the day. During the evening hours of Halloween, temps will be falling through the 50s.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY