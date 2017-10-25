Changes coming to Riverfront Parkway, including more parking

The City of Chattanooga Department of Transportation will be restriping Riverfront Parkway to improve safety for people traveling on the roadway and increase the number of available street parking spots.

The curb lanes from Martin Luther King Blvd. to the Olgiati Bridge will be converted to parking with a bicycle facility. This part of the project is intended to calm traffic speeds entering the waterfront district and increase parking along the parkway from the current 10 to 127 spaces. Vehicle access to all driveways and street crossings will not be affected.

Restriping Riverfront Parkway is an opportunity to increase the safety of all users - drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists - by calming traffic, separating pedestrians from vehicles and providing safer street crossings, and adding on-street bicycle lanes with little impact of the travel time for vehicles on Riverfront Parkway.

This project is part of larger efforts to make the streets safer, and it is an important part of our mission to make safe and efficient transportation options for all Chattanoogans.

Only the curb lanes will need to be closed for work.