Walker Valley AT Soddy-Daisy to be featured in #FNF3 Game of the Week

Walker Valley at Soddy-Daisy won our final regular season Friday Night Football Game of the Week vote.

It's a monster region 4-5A showdown, winner is post season bound, loser hands in its pads on Monday.

Offense shouldn't be an issue on Friday. Walker Valley averages 34 points per game while Soddy-Daisy averages 38 points per game.

Soddy-Daisy could have easily clinched a playoff spot before this game but they've lost all three region games by a combined five points. Two were one point losses.

The Trojans have proved they can play with the best in 5A, but they need a win Friday to prove it again. The Mustangs have proved they can score on just about anyone, but defensively they've struggled at times.