PHOTOS: Chattanooga man in California helping wildfire victims

A local Red Cross volunteer, who deployed to California to help with the wildfires, shared his story with Channel 3 about the horrific conditions residents are facing.

Cord Laster has been in Santa Rosa for almost two weeks now.

He decided to volunteer a month ago after seeing the devastation of the hurricanes and wildfires on television.

Laster is in charge of coordinating the day to day operations of the emergency response vehicles. He says it's been an eye-opening experience

"There are days that you feel like you are having a bad day and you can go out into these communities and see the devastation and realize that everyone has lost their entire livelihood," Laster tells Channel 3. "So, you know being able to do that and then see that you are putting a smile on someone's face makes every bit of it worth it."

READ MORE | Bipartisan Senate bill aims to prevent Western wildfires

Laster says he will be flying back to Chattanooga at the end of the week.