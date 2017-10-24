Mocs set time for Oct. 30 Blue-Gold open basketball prax

(GoMocs.com) -- The Chattanooga Mocs have a fan appreciation night planned for Monday, October 30. The event has a special program for season ticket holders and casual fans alike.

Doors open for season ticket holders at 5:45 p.m., at Gate 2 & 3 at McKenzie Arena. There will be staff there to greet and direct them to the hospitality room for dinner with Coach Lamont Paris and Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.

The casual fare begins at 6 p.m. Paris and/or Wharton will address the crowd before a tour of the backstage areas of the arena. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to view the locker room as well as photo opps in the media room.

The doors open again at 6:45 p.m., for fans of all ages. The team takes positions all around the fantastic new playing floor at McKenzie Arena. There are stations for free throws, dribbling drills and more with the student-athletes, along with candy for all the kids in attendance.

TICKETS ON SALE

The first look at this year’s edition comes on Saturday, November 4, in an exhibition game against Francis Marion at 5 p.m., in McKenzie Arena. Season tickets are on sale via GoMocs.com (at the link above) or by calling the McKenzie Arena ticket office at 266-MOCS (6627) during normal business hours.

BOWERS ADDED TO ROSTER

An additional walk-on is making his way on to the 2017-18 roster. Nashville native A.J. Bowers is a freshman from Nashville. Bowers prepped at MLK Magnet High School and began the semester as a manager. He moved into a practice player role as nagging injuries opened the door. He took advantage becoming the 14th player on the roster.