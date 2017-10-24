UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by car in North Georgia

UPDATE: A bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle in Georgia has been identified as 49-year-old Johnny Lee Lowder.

Officials say the driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Old Dixie Hwy. and was negotiating a left curve. Lowder was cycling ahead of the Tahoe on Old Dixie Hwy., traveling in the southbound lane close to the roadway edge.

Officials say the driver in Vehicle #1 stated he did not see Lowder on the bike, and struck from behind. Upon impact, the bicycle ejected Lowder, and he came to rest on the west side of Old Dixie Hwy.

The driver in Vehicle #1 traveled a few feet ahead after striking the victim, before coming to rest off the west side of the roadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by LifeForce.

The accident is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

PREVIOUS STORY: Whitfield County dispatch tells Channel 3 a bicyclist was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Details are limited right now.

Dispatch tells us the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Old Dixie Highway.

Dispatch tells us the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Old Dixie Highway.