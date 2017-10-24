Signal Mountain PD warning of "The Grandparent Scam" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

#SCAMALERT

Signal Mountain PD warning of "The Grandparent Scam"

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

The Signal Mountain Police Department is warning residents about "The Grandparent Scam."

Police say scammers target elderly individuals.

The scammer pretends to be the victim's grandchild and says they've gotten into trouble while traveling overseas. The scammer tells the victim that they need money wired quickly.

The Tennessee Commission of Aging and Disability says, never wire money, especially to another country, based upon a request made over the phone or in an email. 

Click here for more tips on how to protect yourself from this scam.

If you or someone you know has received one of these calls, please report it to your local police department or sheriff's office.

