Two drivers call 911 on each other

Two drivers found themselves in an unusual situation Thursday. One driver called 911 to report a drunk driver. A second driver called to report an unknown vehicle following them. Both drivers were calling authorities about each other.

"This dude is like stalking us!" Kamryn Smith recalled thinking, "He's going to follow us all the way to Atlanta."

Thursday around 11:00 in the morning Smith noticed a man was following for a few miles. That driver was later identified as Seven Priester.

Smith said when she stopped at a red light Priester walked up to her car.

"He was like over my window screaming at me. I had my doors locked," Smith recalled, "I didn't know who this man was."

Smith said she then drove to her friend's apartment. Priester continued to follow her and blocked her car into the parking lot to keep her from leaving.

Smith said at that point she decided to let her friend drive. They said they had to jump the curb to get around Priester's car before driving out of the neighborhood. Smith said they headed to a gas station and called 911, with Priester still trailing behind.

"Cussing, screaming, and yelling," Smith recalled of the interaction, "Like, I've never heard the "f" word so many times."

On the other hand, Priester has a different perspective. According to the police report, he said he called 911 on the interstate after he allegedly saw Smith swerving. He believed it was a drunk driver.

The report states Priester continued to follow her and was trying to get her to stop driving.

Smith admitted she swerved off the road once, but said she was tired and that's why she stopped to let her friend drive.

"In his mind he felt like he needed to take some action," explained Calhoun Police Cpt. Tony Pyle, "He felt like they were driving recklessly."

According to police, they did not smell drugs or alcohol and neither of the girls were impaired.

Priester ended up in handcuffs, arrested and charged with stalking. Stalking is a misdemeanor crime. The sentence could be up to 12 months in jail and/or a $1000 fine.

Police said while Priester may have been trying to do a good thing, he crossed a line.

"Like anything else, you can go too far, " said Cpt. Pyle, "What made this an offense as far as the stalking law was when he got out of the vehicle, approached the individuals, then subsequently got back in his vehicle and blocked their path."

Channel 3 did reach out to Priester and he was not able to comment on the case.

Police said if you see a driver you believe is impaired, they encourage citizens to take action. They said you should call 911 immediately and stay on the phone with authorities, follow the vehicle at a safe distance, and never get out of your vehicle.