Skimmers found at Polk County gas station

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says multiple skimmers were found at a local gas station on Monday.

The discovery was made at the Circle K at 4147 Highway 111 in Ocoee.

The Sheriff's Office says three skimmers were found on gas pumps at the store. The skimmers are used to illegally obtain someone's credit card information.

The Sheriff's Office says if you bought gas from October 9-23, please watch your billing statements for any unusual activity. You should also watch your credit report for identity theft.

If you find an unauthorized purchase, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-8215 and your credit card company.

