One Year Later: How the Jones Family is doing after 6 family members killed in fire

It's been one year since a fire killed a family of six in Trion, Georgia. Along with the mother and father, three sisters and another relative died inside their mobile home.



Investigators said the family recently bought a wood stove heater. They ruled the fire as accidental, that the heater was placed too close to a wood panel wall.

“I picture what they were thinking that night. What was going through their minds. Were they scared? Were my babies crying? Were they screaming for help?” said Kelly Jones.



It's been more than six months since Kelly Jones returned to Airport Road. A now empty field is a painful reminder of what happened inside the Jones family home. She lost her brother and sister in-law, as well as her three nieces last October. “It would have been Olivia's first birthday. Claire would have turned 5. Lola would have turned 3.”

Firefighters found the mobile home fully engulfed when they arrived. Some vividly remember the cries they heard from grieving family members at the scene. It was tough for first responders to process. “It is a call you remember always. You try to deal with it, get through it. It is not something you not like to bring up. Just have to live with it,” said Trion Fire Chief Mickey Floyd.

The tragedy in Trion sparked a county wide fire prevention initiative. The family was six of the nine people killed in fires across Chattooga County in 2016. So far this year there's been one fatality, area fire chiefs credit working smoke detectors. “We applied for a Home Depot grant, purchased a lot of smoke detectors for it. And installed over 250 smoke detectors,” said Summerville Fire Chief Robbie Lathem.

A celebration of life ceremony for the family will be held this Friday at 8pm at the Trion Park. The community is invited to attend.

If you are in need of a working smoke detector, contacted your local fire department. They will install one for you.

Thirty one percent of consumers do not test their smoke detectors the recommended number of times - which is twice per year.



You should also make sure you know how old the smoke detectors in your home are. You can find out by checking the date of manufacture on the back of each alarm.

Your alarms should be replaced within ten years from the manufacture date.