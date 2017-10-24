VIDEO: Murphy police seeking two males wanted for questioning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Murphy police seeking two males wanted for questioning

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (WRCB) -

The Murphy Police Department in Cherokee County, North Carolina is asking for the public's with identifying two people wanted for questioning.

One of the males was caught on camera climbing on an air conditioning unit outside of an unknown location.

Another video shows both males walking around an outdoor recreation area.

If you know the names of the males, please contact the Murphy Police Department at (828) 837-2214.

