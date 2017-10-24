Local elementary school trio raises money for hurricane victims

Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross of Southeast TN.

Three Hamilton County elementary students were recognized on Facebook by the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee for their hard work to provide relief to hurricane victims.

The Red Cross posted a thank you to its Facebook page in honor of Sophia, Celia, and Sadie for raising $425 by selling lemonade.

The money raised by the trio will be used for hurricane relief efforts.

The girls are students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain.

Click here to make a donation to the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee.