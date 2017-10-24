Smiles Dental Clinics provide service for those in need of dental care

Smiles is an organization that started as a resale shop five years ago to raise money for those who could not afford dental care. Soon organizers realized they could not raise enough money to help everyone in need. With the help of donations, the group opened a clinic in the South Pittsburg Armory. Doctors and their assistants have been seeing patients since September 2015.

While soliciting volunteers, Dr. Tom Blockley and the Dr. Roy Mercer Clinic (Hope for the Inner City) partnered with Smiles, and held an event to invite all area dentists, assistants and hygienists to explore volunteer opportunities.

Smiles now has eight dentists and numerous assistants and hygienists. Monday night, a reception was held at the Camp House in Chattanooga to honor those who have helped make Smiles a success.