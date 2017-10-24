Thieves target Halloween decorations in E. Brainerd neighborhood

Someone in East Brainerd is stealing Halloween decorations prompting neighbors to take matters into their own hands.

Charles Anderson's Belleau Woods Drive home became the target of thieves sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning when several of their Halloween decorations went missing.

"We noticed about six pieces were stolen and then in addition to several tombstones and also some were damaged as they tried to yank them out of the ground," he said.

Police tell Channel 3 they're investigating the case and stepping up patrols in the area.

Anderson said about 20 other neighbors in the subdivision reported their Halloween decorations missing on a neighborhood social media page too.

Jerry Sterner was one of them.

"Whoever decided they wanted to enjoy it more than we did, they unplugged it, they left the extension cord and the timer and they ran off with our little pumpkin," Sterner said.

Sterner and other are now considering more cameras outside their homes.

Anderson said this incident isn't darkening his Halloween spirit and hopes others follow suit.

"We want people to continue and look past the fact that people stole these and put things out again," he added.

Police shared a couple of things you can do to keep this from happening to you:

Keep decorations near your house

Leave your porch light on

Report any suspicious activity

Trim bushes around your home

Work with neighbors to watch each other

Put your home on police watch list when out of town

Lock items inside your home

The neighborhood is offering a $500 reward for information leading to who is responsible all you have to do is call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.