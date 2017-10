Kia Motors is recalling more than 342,000 in the United States for a second time, because the first repair may not have corrected a steering defect.

The recall covers certain Soul and Soul EV vehicles from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

Kia says a pinion plug may not be properly secured - that could cause the pinion gear to separate from the steering assembly and that could cause loss of steering.

The automaker says some vehicles may not have been properly repaired in previous recalls.