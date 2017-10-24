Two juveniles arrested in vehicle chase in Ooltewah; two still on the run

A group of juveniles were arrested after a vehicle chase in Ooltewah.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a suspicious vehicle near the 6700 block of Neville Road around 2:15 a.m. When a deputy arrived, the vehicle was located on Streamside Drive. The deputy activated his emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle sped off but was stopped going the opposite direction on Tranquility Drive.

Additional deputies arrived to the area, and the driver of the vehicle intentionally rammed the front end of a sheriff's patrol vehicle and continued in an attempt to evade police. Deputies chased the vehicle to the 7200 block of Mountain View Road, where the driver jumped out of the vehicle, while it was still in motion, with the vehicle coming to a rest after crashing into a telephone line junction box. Three other people in the vehicle then jumped out and ran from the vehicle resulting in a foot pursuit.

Deputies with the assistance of officers from Chattanooga Police Department, one of the passengers was arrested and found to be a juvenile. The driver of the vehicle, who is also a juvenile, was later taken to custody at the BP Station in the 8900 block of Lee Highway by a deputy. A further investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the 700 block of Huntly Lane in Chattanooga.

The two juveniles in custody were transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Unit. The juvenile passenger was charged with Burglary of an Auto and Evading Arrest. The juvenile driver of the vehicle was charged with Burglary of an Auto, Felony Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault, Theft Over $10, 00.00 and Driving Without a License.