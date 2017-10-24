Skimmers reported at Circle K in Polk Co.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a Circle K store on Highway 411 on Monday.

The gas station told officials that their gas pump maintenance person found skimmers on 3 out of 8 pumps. Deputies responded and found 3 electronic skimmers in the pumps. The maintenance person says that the skimmers had not been there for more than two weeks due to the schedule of maintenance performed on the pumps.

The skimmers were not visible to the store personnel nor to the customers.

Sheriff Ross is warning residents who have purchased gas at the Circle K between October 9 and October 23rd to be vigilant in watching their credit and debit card statements for any unauthorized usages. They are also warning the public to keep track of their card statements as the possibility of stolen identity is there. If anyone noticed unauthorized usages should tell their credit card company and the Polk Co. Sheriff's Office.