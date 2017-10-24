UPDATE: Officials recover body found in TN River

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they have found a body in the Tennessee River.

Officials say that the body of Micheal S. Huffman, 28, was found on Friday near the area he was last seen on Monday after a police chase.

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS) participated in the recovery.

Huffman's body will be sent to the Middle Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for examination.

PREVIOUS STORY: A late-night police chase came to its conclusion in a family's yard Monday night. But one suspect is still on the run.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit about 10:00 p.m. on Suck Creek Road. They followed the suspect's vehicle to the 19500 block of River Canyon Road.

That's when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through the yard of a private home.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Huffman, jumped out, while the vehicle was still moving, ran down a boat ramp and into the waterfront to evade deputies.

The vehicle kept going, into the water as two females in the car jumped out. The two women are identified as Ciera Patterson and Megan Redden.

One made it to shore, but the second woman, along with the man who was driving, swam into the river refusing commands of deputies to swim back to shore. Deputies eventually were able to arrest the woman.

Both women were taken to a local hospital for medical assessment and will be transported to Hamilton County Jail.

The man has not been found at this time. The Hamilton Co. Marine Patrol was joined by the TWRA to assist from the water, Red Bank PD and Marion Co. Sheriff's Office also responded with patrol support. Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office will continue to search for and identify the driver.