UNCORKED: Trump, Corker trade jabs on Twitter

President Donald Trump's aggressive comments about North Korea "kneecap" his secretary of state’s diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang and move the world closer to war, Sen. Bob Corker warned Tuesday, prompting the commander-in-chief to return fire on Twitter.

"When you send out tweets into the region to raise tensions, when you kneecap, which is what he’s done publicly, when you kneecap your secretary of state, whose diplomacy you have to depend upon…you really move our country into a binary choice which could lead to a world war," Corker told NBC’s "TODAY."

"So, yes, I want him to support diplomatic efforts, not embarrass and really malign efforts that are underway to try to get some kind of a diplomatic solution" on North Korea, Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added.

Corker also said that Trump's attendance later Tuesday for a lunch with Senate Republicans is just a "photo op" that's "not really about substance."

Trump quickly hit back, tweeting moments later that Corker, "who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts."

"Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!" Trump added, referring to the lawmaker's announcement last month that he would not run for re-election when his term ends in 2018.

Trump took to Twitter and responded with this tweet:

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

and followed up with another:

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker then responded with his own tweet.

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

President Trump responded with this tweet:

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

"Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president," he wrote, adding the hashtag, "#AlertTheDaycareStaff" — a reference to a tweet he posted earlier this month.

The bitter exchange was just the latest between the president and the Tennessee Republican, following Trump’s public undercutting of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson weeks earlier.

Corker repeated his suggestion Tuesday that "there are people around" Trump, like Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly "that work in an effort to contain" the president and defended his own increasingly harsh criticism of the White house.

"This is the role I believe I should be play for the good of our country and for the good of the world really," he said.

Corker has put the White House on blast since announcing his decision not to run again.