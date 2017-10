One person is hurt after a shooting Monday night on Rogers Road.

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a call of a person shot at 10:23 p.m. The victim is expected to recover. The 29-year-old victim arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle.

A witness tells police a male suspect approached a vehicle and fired shots at the victim.

Right now, members of the violent crime bureau are actively investigating this incident.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Chattanooga Police at 698-2525.