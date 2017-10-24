Donate a deer, Hunters for the Hungry to help feed Tennesseans

A deer forages near the water Tuesday, June 28, 2016 at Harrison Bay State Park. Angela Lewis Foster/Times Free Press

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation's Hunters for the Hungry program is now open for the season.

Participating deer processors throughout the state are now accepting donations of whole deer to feed local families in need. Processors in Hamilton County include Deermaster, Don's meat shop, and Middle Valley Deer Processing.

The venison will be donated to area food banks and soup kitchens.

One deer provides as many as 168 meals, over the past 20 years Hunters for the Hungry has provided nearly 6 million meals to Tennesseans in need.