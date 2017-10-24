Great Fall Weather For The Rest Of The Week

Good Tuesday. This should be a great fall day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees. Tonight will be very nice with a jacket worthy low of 42 heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cool all day with the high reaching only 58 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies continuing.

Thursday and Friday will see cool mornings with warming afternoons. Temps will reach 68 and 70 respectively.

Saturday a front will move through bringing up to an inch of rain to the Tennessee Valley late morning through the evening. Temps will be in the 50s all day Saturday.

Sunday another shot of cool air will move in behind the rain. We will start the day with a chilly 38, and climb to only 52 in the afternoon. The cooler air will last into Halloween next Tuesday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Patchy Fog, 50

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 60

5pm... Mostly Sunny, 64