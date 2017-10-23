Tennessee head coach Butch Jones made it very clear that he is not OK with the current state of the Vols' football team.

During his Monday press conference, Jones acknowledged that their 3-4 record is not acceptable.

"I want to make sure we make this clear that Tennessee is not OK with being 3-4 and definitely Butch Jones is not OK with being 3-4," Jones said.

The Vols are coming off a 45-7 loss to Alabama Saturday, where they were outgained by the Crimson Tide 604-108. Tennessee's offense also hasn't scored a touchdown in 14 quarters, dating back to the second quarter of the UMass game on September 23.

"We see things in small increments that are positive, we're making progress. Unfortunately, it doesn't show up on game day. It's the discipline to execute, it's situational football, it's big plays. You try to look at anything and everything to give yourself an opportunity and a chance, but we have to score points in this conference which we spoke about and we've not been able to do."