Grundy County schools achieve statewide "exemplary" status

Grundy County Schools have been named an exemplary district for 2017 by the Tennessee Department of Education. The Grundy County School District received the state’s highest designation of exemplary as result of their students exceeding the growth expectation on average for both all students and each historically underserved student groups.More
Grundy County Schools have been named an exemplary district for 2017 by the Tennessee Department of Education. The Grundy County School District received the state’s highest designation of exemplary as result of their students exceeding the growth expectation on average for both all students and each historically underserved student groups.More
Food City officials presented area schools with checks totaling $92,293 from last year’s Food City School Bucks program.More
Food City officials presented area schools with checks totaling $92,293 from last year’s Food City School Bucks program.More
State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen has announced Tennessee’s 2017 Reward schools, which include the top 5 percent of schools for academic achievement and the top 5 percent for student growth. The 169 schools span 60 districts across Tennessee. Of the 2017 Reward schools, 59 are being recognized for performance, 85 are recognized for progress, and 25 schools are Reward schools both for performance and progress. The complete list of Reward schools is posted on the...More
State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen has announced Tennessee’s 2017 Reward schools, which include the top 5 percent of schools for academic achievement and the top 5 percent for student growth. The 169 schools span 60 districts across Tennessee. Of the 2017 Reward schools, 59 are being recognized for performance, 85 are recognized for progress, and 25 schools are Reward schools both for performance and progress. The complete list of Reward schools is posted on the...More