Food City School Bucks program sends $93,293 to area schools

Food City officials presented area schools with checks totaling $92,293 from last year’s Food City School Bucks program.

“We’re committed to giving back to the communities where we operate and we take the education of our youth very seriously,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Our School Bucks Program is an easy, cost effective way area schools can earn much-needed funding to purchase vital educational tools and equipment. We’re excited to be continuing this time honored tradition of presenting participating schools with their checks from last year’s program”.

The amount awarded is based upon customer purchases assigned to each school.

“Food City has always been an industry leader in supporting the education of our youth and we’re very excited to be awarding area schools with the funds from last year’s program,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing. To date, Food City has awarded over $17.9 million dollars in much-needed educational tools and equipment to over 1,000 participating area schools.

Food City just introduced their new School Bucks Challenge program for the current school year. The new program makes points collection easier than ever. For every $1 you spend, using your Food City ValuCard, you’ll receive 1 point. The program runs through May 8, 2018. To link your ValuCard to a participating school, simply visit www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks or ask your cashier for assistance at the checkout. Food City has pledged an additional $700,000 for the upcoming school year