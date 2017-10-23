Another Lee U student takes on The Voice

Another Lee University student is in the national spotlight, showing off her powerhouse voice. Brooke Simpson is competing on NBC's The Voice.

Take a walk through the halls of the music building at Lee University, and you'll hear it. Amazing voices and extreme talent coming from every room.

"The passion she sings with. It's such a passion," said Choir Teacher, Jimmy Phillips.

Passion and talent.

Brooke Simpson started her career at Lee University, but now she's taking her talent to an even bigger stage. She's turning chairs and catching the world's attention, one note at a time.

On NBC's The Voice.

"You can't escape her voice. When she starts singing you can't hide from it. So it really touches you and reaches you," said Phillips.

Her former Choir Director, Jimmy Phillips couldn't be more proud. He remembers the first time he heard her sing.

"I can remember her audition for campus choir and she blew us away in her audition," said Phillips.

And Brooke isn't the first lee university singer to make headlines. Just a couple of years ago, Jordan Smith won The Voice. Before that, Clark Beckham competed on American Idol.

"You think well there can't be on that comes along that sings better than this and one does" said Phillips.

Powerhouse voices putting this small university on the map.

"It speaks to the strength of this program and the depth of the music program" said Phillips.

And Phillips knows who he will be rooting for this season on the show.

"We will be following every program, we'll be following and watching. Hope that she comes out on top. She's sure got the lungs for it, the passion for it, the spirit for it," said Phillips.

You can follow Brooke's journey this season right here on Channel 3. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights