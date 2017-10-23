UPDATE: Missing man from Chattanooga makes contact with family

UPDATE: The mother of a local missing man says she now knows where he is Monday night.

Shonda Lamb, the mother of 24-year-old Bradley Luttrell, says her son called her from Missouri shortly after news broke of his disappearance.

Chattanooga police confirm they are aware that Luttrell has made contact with his mother but say he is still considered missing until police see Luttrell in person.

Luttrell was last seen on October 18, leaving a home in Chattanooga.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing man possibly last seen in Dayton, Tennessee.

Bradley Luttrell, 24, was last seen leaving his mother's house in Chattanooga. He was a passenger in a silver Scion.

His mother tells police that there have been threats made against him. According to reports when he was possibly seen in Dayton, he seemed disoriented and possibly bleeding.

If you have information about Luttrell call 423-698-2525.