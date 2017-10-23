Tennessee OL Jack Jones to end his career due to injuries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee OL Jack Jones to end his career due to injuries

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee offensive guard Jack Jones is ending his playing career due to neck and shoulder injuries.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones, who isn't related to Jack, says that "after meeting with doctors, everyone felt it was in his best interest that he no longer play football." The coach adds that "obviously we hurt for Jack, we hurt for his great family."

Jack Jones, a junior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, started the Volunteers' first three games at left guard this year. He played a total of five games this season before missing the Volunteers' last two contests.

Jones had made nine career starts over the last three years.

Tennessee (3-4, 0-4 SEC) plays at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

