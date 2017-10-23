Kelly Clarkson to join season 14 of NBC's "The Voice"

Three-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson is set to join NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” as a key adviser for the Season 13 Knockout Rounds beginning Monday, October 30.

Clarkson will work with and mentor the remaining 32 artists with coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

But Clarkson will return to “The Voice” in season 14 in her new role as coach, alongside returning coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The acclaimed singer/songwriter will release her highly anticipated new album “Meaning of Life”, the first for Atlantic Records, on Friday, October 27.

Clarkson is among the most popular artists of this or any other era, with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. The Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of “American Idol.”