Fatal crash on Lee Highway Sunday night

A 69-year old woman died Sunday night in a traffic crash on Lee Highway.

Chattanooga Police responded to the crash around 8 p.m. at 6800 Lee Highway.

Janice Raper, 69, was traveling northbound on Lee Highway attempting to make a left turn onto Hickory Valley Road. A second vehicle was traveling southbound on Lee Highway approaching the same intersection. The two vehicles collided.

Raper was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton Co. EMS with life threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the north and south traffic signals were green allowing the second vehicle the right of way.