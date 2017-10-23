3 inmates escape from Guntersville jail

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (AP) - Three inmates have escaped from an Alabama jail, and two people have been arrested on charges of harboring one of them.

Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls said in a news release county jail staff discovered 36-year-old Jose G. Martinez, 32-year-old Jose Gilberton Rodiguez and 29-year-old Abraham Lopez were missing during roll call checks late Sunday. Walls says 36-year-old Belinda May Houk and 50-year-old Hilario Carmona picked up Martinez and drove him to their home and he left on foot.

News outlets report Houk and Carmona were charged Monday with first-degree facilitating an escape/harboring a fugitive.

Martinez was jailed on several charges in September, including possession of drug paraphernalia. Rodiguez was arrested in September for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Lopez, of Tennessee, was jailed in April on charges including meth trafficking.

