Morning house fire quickly contained

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 6731 Standifer Gap Road about 9:30am Monday.

CFD Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer said the first arriving firefighters with Quint 8 encountered dark smoke coming from the basement.

The firefighters hand-held hose lines to quickly extinguish the fire within a few minutes, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.

The fire damage was contained to the basement. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.